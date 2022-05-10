Jeannot recorded an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

The Predators exited the postseason in just four games, but not before Jeannot earned his first playoff point with a helper on a Yakov Trenin goal in the second period. Jeannot clearly hit the rookie wall in April, logging just one goal and one assist in his last 19 appearances between the regular season and playoffs. That watered down an otherwise impressive rookie year that saw the winger post 41 points, 318 hits, 130 PIM and 124 shots on net in 81 regular-season outings.