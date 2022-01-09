Jeannot scored a goal and added 12 penalty minutes in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Jeannot had a major impact in this one, scoring a goal with a little over one minute remaining in the first period to put Nashville up 3-0 and also spending a whopping 12 minutes thinking things over in the penalty box Saturday. The left-winger has spent 24 minutes in the sin bin over his last five games though, so he must not have been thinking too much about reforming his ways during that time. Not that fantasy managers are complaining though. Jeannot now has 10 goals and 11 assists to go along with 50 penalty minutes this season, solid contributions for a left-winger in his first full season in the league.