Jeannot logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Jeannot set up Yakov Trenin's third-period tally, though the Predators' comeback push fell short. The 24-year-old Jeannot had gone without a point in his last two games, his longest drought since Nov. 24-27 when he was held off the scoresheet three times in a row. The winger is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 60 shots on net, 130 hits, 66 PIM and a plus-5 rating. His solid scoring in a depth role and high-end physicality should keep him on the fantasy radar in formats that reward tough play.