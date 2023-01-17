Jeannot posted an assist, two PIM, two blocked shots and five hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Jeannot has started to get more involved on offense with four helpers over his last 10 games. In that span, he's maintained his grit with 16 PIM and 29 hits. The 25-year-old winger has endured a sophomore slump this season with 10 points through 43 contests after posting 41 points in 81 outings as a rookie last year. He's added 70 shots on net, 157 hits, 57 PIM and 41 blocked shots in 2022-23 while playing in a bottom-six role.