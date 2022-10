Jeannot scored a goal on five shots, levied five hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Jeannot's offense has been quiet to begin 2022-23 -- his goal Tuesday was his first point in five games. The physical winger has added 21 hits, 10 shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-1 rating as a part of the Predators' third line. He had 24 goals and 17 assists in 81 contests last year, but he shot 19.4 percent, so it's fair to expect some regression in his second full season.