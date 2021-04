Jeannot scored a goal and added five hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Jeannot crashed the net and scored a goal at 14:34 of the third period. It was his first NHL point in just his third appearance. The 23-year-old has added a physical edge with nine hits since he entered the lineup. The Predators are missing a handful of forwards to injury -- until some players return, Jeannot will compete for bottom-six minutes.