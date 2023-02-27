Jeannot will not play Sunday against Arizona due to trade-related reasons.
It appears that Nashville is shopping Jeannot on the market and doesn't want to risk injury in the meantime. The 25-year-old has just 14 points through 56 games after his breakout 2021-22 campaign. He likely won't suit up until after the trade deadline or another team acquires him.
