Jeannot posted eight hits and registered 10 PIM in the Predators' 5-0 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.

Although not hitting the score sheet, Jeannot made his presence felt on the ice, throwing out eight hits and taking a misconduct penalty in the third period. After posting a 24-goal, 41-point campaign last season, Jeannot has not been able to keep pace with that production so far this season with just 14 points in 52 games. The Canadian forward should continue to see time in the Predators' bottom-six forward core.