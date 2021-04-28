Jeannot scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Jeannot's second-period tally gave the Predators a 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old has amassed three goals, one assist, 11 shots on net and 33 hits in his first 10 NHL appearances. He won't carry much fantasy appeal since he's only seen fourth-line usage.