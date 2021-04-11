site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Promoted to NHL
Apr 11, 2021
Jeannot was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Jeannot has dominated at the AHL level this season, racking up 10 goals and 21 points in 13 games. He made his
NHL debut earlier this month and could see some more action during his stint with the Predators.
