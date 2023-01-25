Jeannot found the back of the net in a 2-1 victory over the Jets on Tuesday.

Jeannot's goal at 5:38 of the third period proved to be the game-winner. He has four goals and 12 points in 47 contests in 2022-23. Jeannot has a goal and three points over his last five games, which makes this one of his hottest offensive stretches this season.