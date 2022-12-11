Jeannot recorded a second-period assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.
Jeannot now has just six points in 25 games this season, and is unlikely to be much of an offensive presence given his checking-line role. He's currently skating on the Preds' third line alongside Juuso Parssinen and Yakov Trenin.
