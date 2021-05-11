Jeannot scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Both of Jeannot's points Monday came while shorthanded. He set up Rocco Grimaldi for the opening tally in the first period, then scored one of his own in the third. The 23-year-old Jeannot has held down a bottom-six role since April 11, racking up seven points in 14 games during that span. His spot in the lineup isn't guaranteed, but the Saskatchewan native has done enough to be on the ice when the playoffs begin.