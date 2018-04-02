Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Signs entry-level contract
Jeannot secured a three-year, entry-level deal with Nashville on Monday.
Jeannot racked up 80 points in 72 games with WHL Moose Jaw -- his fourth season with the Warriors. The winger will likely link up with AHL Milwaukee once the WHL playoffs wrap up, with his contract beginning with the 2018-19 campaign. The 20-year-old could find the Predators lineup hard to crack given the depth of forward talent, so look for him to develop for a few years in the minors before making his NHL debut.
