Jeannot will enter the lineup Tuesday in Game 5 against Carolina, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Jeannot was a healthy scratch in Game 4 after suiting up for the first three games of the series. He's slated for a fourth-line spot and playing in place of Mathieu Olivier, who will take a turn in the press box.
