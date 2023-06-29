Molendyk was selected 24th overall by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Molendyk is smooth-skating, mobile defender whose draft stock rose as his height did this season. Now approaching 6-feet tall, he's competitive with a great work ethic, and isn't afraid to close gaps fast and deliver hits. He uses his edges to escape pressure and get clean exits either carrying the puck or with crisp passes. So far, Molendyk hasn't been given prime offensive opportunities with his junior squad, so 2023-24 will be his time to prove he can be a second-pair, potential PP2 guy in the NHL. Otherwise, he'll likely be a reliable puck-mover on the third pair. But Nashville knows its defenders, so we're leaning to the former.