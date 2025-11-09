Stiga registered two assists in Boston College's 5-0 win over the University of Vermont on Saturday.

Stiga has had an unremarkable start to the season for the Eagles, racking up six points in nine games. The 19-year-old Nashville prospect put up 30 points in 36 outings as a freshman last year, so there is more offense to be found in his game. That said, Boston College's 4-4-1 start probably isn't helping his cause on offense.