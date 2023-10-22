Novak netted two goals in a 5-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Novak's first marker of the night proved to be his first game-winning goal of the campaign. He's up to four goals (though no assists) in six appearances this season. It's quite a start for the 26-year-old forward, who set career highs in 2022-23 with 17 markers and 43 points in 51 outings. It helps that Novak is seeing time on the first power-play unit this season -- three of his goals have come with the man advantage.