Novak had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over Buffalo.

Novak saw his five-game scoring streak end Sunday, but perhaps he started a new one Tuesday. If nothing else, it was yet another strong performance from Novak, who has 10 goals and 21 points over his last 17 contests. Overall in 2022-23, the 25-year-old has contributed 14 goals and 32 points in 37 outings.