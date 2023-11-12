Novak provided two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Coyotes.

Nashville's third-round pick (No. 85 overall) is showing remarkable progression in the NHL. Specifically, Novak has cashed in six goals and six assists with half of his point total on the man advantage through 14 games. The Preds are in last place within the Central Division, but this 26-year-old pivot doesn't seemed to be bogged down by the overall team struggles. It will be tough for him to sustain an otherworldly shooting percentage of 23.1, though.