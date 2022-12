Novak was credited with an assist and added two shots during a 4-3 overtime victory over the visiting Oilers on Monday.

It didn't take long for Novak, who made his season debut after his recall from AHL Milwaukee, to make an impact. The 2015 third-round draft pick earned the primary helper on Mattias Ekholm's game-opening tally and recorded a plus-1 rating during 13:50 of ice time, including 1:10 on the power play. Novak compiled 26 points, including 11 goals, in 25 games with Milwaukee.