Novak scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Novak has a four-game point streak, and he's recorded three multi-point efforts in that span. The 25-year-old was involved in the Predators' last two goals Thursday. He's up to eight tallies, 11 helpers, 46 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 25 appearances. Novak figures to fill a large chunk of the void left by Ryan Johansen's season-ending leg injury.