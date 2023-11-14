Novak is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Novak was putting together a fantastic start to the season with six goals and six assists, including six power-play points, through the first 14 contests. The 26-year-old center was well on his way to replicating his numbers from last season when he managed 43 points in 51 contests. Michael McCarron will join the lineup with Novak on the shelf and could even take a second-line role.