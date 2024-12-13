Novak scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Novak has scored in back-to-back games, though his ice time could be set to drop soon. Ryan O'Reilly returned from a lower-body injury Thursday and looks set to fill a second-line role moving forward, which would leave Novak as the third-line center unless he moves to the wing. The 27-year-old has five goals, one assist, 42 shots on net and 10 blocked shots over 23 appearances this season, so he hasn't done much to earn a larger role despite recording at least 43 points in each of the previous two campaigns.