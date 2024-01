Novak scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Novak's goal gave the Predators a 2-0 lead in the second period. The center is warming up against with five points over his last seven games, though this was his first goal since Nov. 4. The 26-year-old is up to seven tallies, 20 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances.