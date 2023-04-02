Novak scored a goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday, 6-1 win over the Blues.

It was a career-best night for the 25-year-old, who had a few three-point performances on his resume coming into Saturday. Novak opened the scoring early in the first period to get the rout started, then picked up one helper in each period to keep the Preds' offense humming. The 2015 third-round pick has become a force in the top six for Nashville, and over the last 12 games Novak has racked up five goals and 14 points.