Novak scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Novak opened the scoring in the first period with his fifth goal of the campaign. He's been solid in a middle-six role this season, and he's now exceeded 15 minutes of ice time in five straight games, posting three goals and two helpers in that span. The 26-year-old center is at seven points (four on the power play), 20 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 10 appearances.