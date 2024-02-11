Novak scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Novak sparked the Predators' comeback with his third-period marker, and he helped complete it by setting up a Ryan McDonagh goal in overtime. This was Novak's first multi-point effort since Nov. 11 -- the game before he missed 11 contests with an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old forward is up to nine tallies, 25 points, 67 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 41 outings. He's mainly played in a middle-six role and may have appeal in deeper fantasy formats that focus on scoring only.