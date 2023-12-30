Novak registered an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings, but saw his ice time dip to just 11:51.

This is concerning, as it's the second time in the past three games that Novak has posted a TOI of under 12 minutes. This compares to his average ice time of 14:42 for the season, and the 18-19 minutes he was seeing back in November before he was sidelined for 11 games with an upper-body injury. Since his return in early December, he's recorded just four assists in 11 games and hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 4. It's probably a good move to stash Novak on your fantasy bench until he turns things around.