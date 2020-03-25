Predators' Thomas Novak: Inks entry-level deal
Novak penned a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Wednesday.
Novak spent the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Milwaukee on a minor-league deal. After racking up 42 points in 60 contests for the Admirals this year, it seems the organization has seen enough to reward the 2015 third-round pick with an NHL contract. The center could get an extended look during training camp this fall but will likely start the year back with the Admirals in the minors.
