Novak signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension with the Predators on Monday.

Novak has developed into a solid middle-six contributor that sees power-play time over the past two seasons with Nashville, picking up 30 goals and 77 points, 22 of which have come with the man advantage, over 102 games. The 26-year-old forward should continue to produce at a similar rate over the next three campaigns.