Novak provided two goals and an assist in Nashville's 3-2 overtime victory over Vegas on Tuesday.

Novak earned his second multi-point game in the span of just three contests, giving him three goals and seven points in that stretch. Both of his markers Tuesday were recorded in the first period, and his helper was the primary assist on Cody Glass' overtime winner. Novak has 17 goals and 41 points in 46 outings this season, which is a huge jump from his 2021-22 rookie totals of a goal and seven points in 27 appearances.