Novak scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Novak was listed on the second line but ended up with a team-low 11:41 of ice time. That's even with him scoring a goal in the first period to erase the Bruins' early lead created by Charlie Coyle. Novak has three points over his last four games and could continue to play on the second line if Steven Stamkos remains on the wing following the Gustav Nyquist trade over the weekend.