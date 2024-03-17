Novak scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Novak has four points over six games since he inked a three-year contract extension March 4. The 26-year-old has become an integral part of the Predators' offense, filling a middle-six role. For the season, he has 14 goals, 38 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 57 appearances. He should be able to challenge for his marks of 17 goals and 43 points from last season.