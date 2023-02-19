Novak scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

It's the first multi-goal game in the 25-year-old's NHL career -- in fact, he had only five tallies in 48 games coming into Saturday -- but Novak looked like a practiced sniper against Florida. He opened the scoring in the first period by whipping the puck off the post past Sergei Bobrovsky, then banked a shot from behind the net off Spencer Knight's leg midway through the third. Despite this performance, Novak's fourth-line role and usual lack of power-play time gives him little fantasy upside.