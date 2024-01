Novak logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Novak set up a Luke Evangelista tally in the second period. A recent lineup shuffle has seen Novak playing on the third line after beginning the year in a top-six role. The 26-year-old hasn't had much of a scoring touch, going 18 games without a goal, but he has racked up seven helpers across his last 11 outings. The center is at 19 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 29 contests.