Novak (upper body) was activated off injured reserve ahead fo Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay, per the NHL media site.

Novak will be back in action for the first time since Nov. 11 against the Coyotes, a stretch of 11 games on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, the St. Paul native racked up six goals and six assists in his last 14 contests, including six power-play points. Novak is expected to slot into a top-six role and could be in contention for a sport with the No. 1 power-play unit.