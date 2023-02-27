Novak scored a goal on a four shots and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Novak has burst onto the scene with five goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak. The 25-year-old is centering the top line now, and it's even more impressive he's done all of this with Filip Forsberg (upper body) out of the lineup. Novak now has nine goals, 13 helpers, 50 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances. He won't be sitting on fantasy waiver wires for long.