Novak was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
Novak has been seeing top-line usage with the Predators lately, so this is likely just a paper move. He has a goal and two assists through three contests with the big club, and he's also worked on the power play, so he should be called up again prior to Tuesday's game versus the Stars.
