Novak produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Novak was formally moved down to the third line for this contest, as the Predators appear to be leaning on their veterans to help the team get back on track. He saw 13:31 of ice time Saturday, and he's still on the second power-play unit. Novak doesn't have a goal since he returned from an upper-body injury, racking up five assists, a minus-2 rating and 15 shots on net over 12 contests in that span. For the year, he's at 17 points, 41 shots and a minus-2 rating through 26 appearances.