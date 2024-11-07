Novak (upper body) won't play against Florida on Thursday, per Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

It will be Novak's second straight game on the shelf. He has three goals and four points in 12 appearances in 2024-25. When Novak is available, he'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity. In the meantime, Michael McCarron is set to play in his second consecutive game.