Novak scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Novak has goals in back-to-back games, and he's racked up five points during a four-game streak. The 26-year-old is making the most of his middle-six usage lately, finding some consistency that was lacking for much of January. He's at 10 goals, 26 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 42 outings overall.