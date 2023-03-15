Novak tallied a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Novak extended Nashville's lead to 2-0 early in the third period, deflecting a Cal Foote shot past Ville Husso. The goal would stand as the game-winner after Detroit cut the lead to 2-1 late in the frame. Novak has now scored in three straight games, logging five points (four goals and an assist) in that span. The 25-year-old forward has emerged as a legitimate scoring threat for the Predators since the middle of February, tallying nine goals and 17 points in his last 13 games while earning a regular top-six role. Novak is up to 13 goals and 15 assists through 34 games this season.