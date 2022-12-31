Novak tallied a goal in a 6-1 win against the Ducks on Friday.

Novak scored at 10:44 of the third period to give the Predators a 4-1 edge. It was the 25-year-old's second goal and fourth point in five games with Nashville this season. He was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday and logged just 12:31 of ice time vs. Anaheim. Although Novak's been offensively productive with the Predators when given a chance this season, he shouldn't be counted on to score regularly unless he secures a bigger role.