Novak scored a power-play goal in Nashville's 4-2 victory against Chicago on Wednesday.

Novak has a goal and two points in two contests this season. He logged 13:50 of ice time against Edmonton on Monday and 12:04 versus the Blackhawks, but he does have a spot on the second power-play unit. As long as Novak has a role with the man advantage, the 25-year-old will be worth keeping an eye on.