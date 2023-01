Novak scored a goal and an assist on four shots, helping the Predators to a 6-3 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

The first star of Tuesday's contest, Novak scored a goal off a one-timer pass from Yakov Trenin. He would also add an assist on Roman Josi's goal later in the second period. This performance marks Novak's first multi-point game of the season and gives him six points in seven games.