Novak scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat to the Lightning.
Novak scored 17 times in 51 games last season and is off to the races to open the 2023-24 campaign. The 26-year-old Minnesota native may be anchoring the third line but did see 3:00 of ice time with the man advantage Tuesday, a role he will look to hold onto heading into the rest of the campaign.
