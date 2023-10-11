Novak scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat to the Lightning.

Novak scored 17 times in 51 games last season and is off to the races to open the 2023-24 campaign. The 26-year-old Minnesota native may be anchoring the third line but did see 3:00 of ice time with the man advantage Tuesday, a role he will look to hold onto heading into the rest of the campaign.