Novak scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Novak opened the scoring 4:05 into the first period, beating Connor Hellebuyck on a partial breakaway to give the Preds an early lead. The goal is Novak's first since March 19 -- he came into Thursday with just one assist in his previous nine contests. The 26-year-old center is up to 41 points (16 goals, 24 assists) through 68 games this year, two shy of his career high set last season.