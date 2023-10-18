Novak scored a goal on six shots in the Predators' 6-1 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Novak scored on a wrist shot in the slot to cut the Oilers' lead to 4-1 in the second period. This performance gives Novak two goals in four games to open the season. He should continue to occupy a role in the Predators' middle-six forward core and second power-play unit.