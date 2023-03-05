Novak logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Novak followed up an impressive five-game, 11-point streak with a pair of scoreless outings. He snapped the mini-slump when he set up Tyson Barrie's go-ahead tally in the second period. Novak has stepped right into a top-six role for the rebuilding Predators, and he's earned 23 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances. The 25-year-old could be a solid depth add for fantasy managers down the stretch.